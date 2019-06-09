MARY ANN (KUPPINGER) CARMODY, 86, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. Born March 14, 1933 in Owasco, N.Y., Mary Ann was a daughter of Henry and Hortense (Proskine) Kuppinger. She graduated from Skaneateles High School and received her nursing degree from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Buffalo, N.Y. Shortly after nursing school, she met William Carmody. They married on Dec. 26, 1959. Mary Ann was a loving mother of five who also worked as a nurse in New York and then in Indiana at St. Joseph Hospital, earning an advanced degree and continuing into psychiatric nursing, transferring to Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur and then assisting in the opening of the psychiatric unit at McCray Hospital in Kendallville. She retired from McCray in 1996 and moved to Fort Myers, where she enjoyed golfing, swimming, playing cards and dining out with friends. She was also an active member of the Seven Lakes Condo Association. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, John (Laura) Carmody, Colleen (Michael) Orth, Patrick (Jill) Carmody, Susan Brown, and Brian (Nicole) Carmody; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, William Carmody; brother, Thomas Kuppinger; and sister, Barbara Greenfield. Calling and funeral Mass took place Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Skaneateles, with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com
