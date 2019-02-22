MARY ANN DRESSLER, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Born Feb. 15, 1918, in Fort Wayne, she was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Larson, Diane (Glenn) Druhot and Sherry Mosher; grandchildren, Robert Druhot, Scott Druhot and Melanie Mosher; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Toby, Tessa, Hudson, Paige, and Kenley; and great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Dressler; and son-in-law, Roger Mosher. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to St Peter's Lutheran Church, or Worship Anew (formerly Worship for Shut-ins), or to the donor's choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019