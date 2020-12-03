MARY ANN HOUSTON, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chicago, Ill. She is survived by her daughter, Vercinda Houston of Chicago, Ill.; sblings, Rev. Cornelius (Lana) Hill Jr., Monica Hill, LaDonna Hill-Smiley, Jeffrey Hill, all of Fort Wayne, and Dora Hill of Georgia; aunt, Annie King and uncle, Jerry (Von) Hill, both of Fort Wayne; and a host of relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Chicago, Ill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store