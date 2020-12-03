1/
MARY ANN HOUSTON

MARY ANN HOUSTON, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chicago, Ill. She is survived by her daughter, Vercinda Houston of Chicago, Ill.; sblings, Rev. Cornelius (Lana) Hill Jr., Monica Hill, LaDonna Hill-Smiley, Jeffrey Hill, all of Fort Wayne, and Dora Hill of Georgia; aunt, Annie King and uncle, Jerry (Von) Hill, both of Fort Wayne; and a host of relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Chicago, Ill.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
