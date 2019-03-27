Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANN KELLUM COTTRELL. View Sign

MARY ANN KELLUM COTTRELL, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in health care at Timbercrest Senior Living Community, North Manchester, surrounded by her husband and two children. Born Jan. 15, 1937, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of James and Roberta (Jones) Kellum and a birthright member of Fairfield Friends Meeting. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1955, attended Earlham College and graduated from Parkview School of Nursing in Fort Wayne in 1959. Mary Ann married Larry Cottrell in 1960 and they made their home in Indiana, Nebraska, and Florida before retiring to North Manchester in 2011 close to the family farm. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years and included various hospitals, as public school nurse in Wayne, Neb., instructor of nursing at Ivy Tech in Lafayette, Ind., and 23 years at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Fla., as nurse manager and supervisor of nursing. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Larry; two children, Cathy (A. J.) Wolf of Texas and Douglas (Lydia) Cottrell of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Kellum of Plainfield. She was preceded in death by a son, David Cottrell; her parents; and sister Sara Jane Ryan. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Fairfield Friends Meeting, Camby, Ind., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial at Fairfield Friends Cemetery. A second Celebration of Life will be held at Timbercrest Chapel at a later date. The family requests memorials be sent to Fairfield Friends Meeting, PO Box 45, Camby, IN 46113; or United Methodist Church, 306 East Second St., North Manchester, IN 46962. Funeral arrangements by Jones Family Mortuary of Mooresville, Ind.

