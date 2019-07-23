MARY ANN MICKELINI, 90, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Signature Health care in Fort Wayne. Born in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Florence (Bremer kamp) Laurent. Mary Ann graduated from Decatur Catholic High School in 1946. She worked for Hutner's for 19 years, retiring in 1984. She married Lambert Mickelini on Aug. 27, 1955; he preceded her in death in 2012. She was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality, and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. Mary Ann enjoyed knitting and above all else loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Michael J. (Tracy) Mickelini, Joseph M. (Kelly) Mickelini, James G. (Brenda) Mickelini, John G. (Erin) Mickelini, and Jeffery G. Mickelini; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Mary was also preceded in death by brothers, John C. Laurent and Robert Laurent; and sisters, Jane Aspy and Martha Giant. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or the . To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019