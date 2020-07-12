MARY ANN PETTIT, 84, entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born Nov. 29, 1935, in New Haven, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Hazel (Stickler) Brothers. She married Glenn E. Pettit on July 28, 1956; he preceded her in death on May 24, 2017. Mary Ann worked in the reinsurance department of Lincoln Life Insurance Company retiring after 25 years. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a passion for God, family, singing, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. Over the years she was the member of many choirs including the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Choir, Our Lady of Good Hope Choir, the Festival Choir, and the Lincoln Life Choraliers. Surviving are her son, Dennis (Judy) Pettit of Morris, Ill.; daughter, Barbara Pettit of Fort Wayne; daughter, Susan (Dan) Budzon of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, David; brother, Norbert (Lynda) Brothers; sister, Carol (Phil) Barker; and parents, Russell and Hazel Brothers. Mass of Christian Resurrection will be determined at a later date and held at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masses at Our Lady of Good Hope or to Catholic Charites of Fort Wayne. Arrangementsw by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.