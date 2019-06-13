MARY ANN SCHECKEL, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Pontiac, Mich., the daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Bode. Most recently she worked as a bookkeeper for Ed and Gloria Guinean. Mary Ann enjoyed golfing and firing at the firing range. She also adored her two dogs Chester and Candy. She was a member of the American Legion Auxilary. She is survived by her grandson, Connor Johnson; and husband, Stephen Martin Scheckel. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Johnson. Memorial gathering is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019