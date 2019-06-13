MARY ANN SCHECKEL (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANN SCHECKEL.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 47
601 Reed Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARY ANN SCHECKEL, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Pontiac, Mich., the daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Bode. Most recently she worked as a bookkeeper for Ed and Gloria Guinean. Mary Ann enjoyed golfing and firing at the firing range. She also adored her two dogs Chester and Candy. She was a member of the American Legion Auxilary. She is survived by her grandson, Connor Johnson; and husband, Stephen Martin Scheckel. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Johnson. Memorial gathering is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.