MARY ANN SCHMUCKER, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Leah (Schwartz) Graber. She was a member of Old Order Amish Church, Grabill. She was a hard worker and loved to bake. She is survived by two sons, three daughters, five stepsons, three stepdaughters, 22 grandchildren, 43 step grandchildren, 113 great-grandchildren; and 86 step great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Victor J. Lengacher, in 1987; and her husband of 10 years, Joe Schmucker, in 2000. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Schmucker residence, 10562 Eby Road, Fort Wayne, where calling is all day Thursday and Friday. Bishop Daniel Schwartz officiating. Burial in Grabill Cemetery, Grabill. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.