MARY ANN (OBERLEY) WALKER, 86, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Born Nov. 12, 1932, at home in Zulu, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Elmer A. Oberley and Cecilia R. (Mourey) Oberley. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed gardening and growing roses, and spending time with her large family. Surviving are daughters, Debra (Gary) Ainslie of Sahuarita, Ariz., Daphne Holsinger and Deanna Lauer, both of Tucson, Ariz.; sons, Dennis (Vickie) Walker of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Margaret McMillen) Walker of Tucson, Ariz., Darren (Kathy) Walker and Damon Walker, both of Fort Wayne; 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph F. Walker; daughter, Doreen Walker; son, Donald J. Walker; sisters, Mabelle Feasby, Marcella Felger, Doris Sephel, Jeanette Castle, Phyllis Alberding, and Carol Mills; brothers, Donald, Gerald, Harold, Richard, and Elmer Oberley; and son-in-law, John Lauer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, visit www.mungovansimple.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019