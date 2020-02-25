Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANN WYSS. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ANN WYSS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 12, 1933, in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Lucille (Voirol) Roussey. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family along with working in her role as a farmer's wife. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality. A few of her favorite things to do were cheering for IU basketball, taking pride in mowing the homestead, and feeding and watching the variety of visiting birds. Surviving are her sons, Stanley J. (Theresa) Wyss and Robert A. (Judy) Wyss; daughters, Janet L. (Chris) Tyner, Karen M. (Gary) Freiburger, Kathy L. (Joe) Dluzak, Sandra K. (Kevin) Frasure, and Pamela S. (Randy) Walker; sister, Phyllis (Denny) Van Horn; brother, Thomas (Agatha) Roussey; 18 grandchildren; and seven great - grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eugene F. Wyss; daughter, Judy A. Heckber; sister, Virginia Roy; brother, Larry Roussey; and two great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798).Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the funeral home, with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery. Preferred memorials in memory of Mary may be made to Masses or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Wyss family may be shared at



MARY ANN WYSS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 12, 1933, in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Lucille (Voirol) Roussey. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family along with working in her role as a farmer's wife. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality. A few of her favorite things to do were cheering for IU basketball, taking pride in mowing the homestead, and feeding and watching the variety of visiting birds. Surviving are her sons, Stanley J. (Theresa) Wyss and Robert A. (Judy) Wyss; daughters, Janet L. (Chris) Tyner, Karen M. (Gary) Freiburger, Kathy L. (Joe) Dluzak, Sandra K. (Kevin) Frasure, and Pamela S. (Randy) Walker; sister, Phyllis (Denny) Van Horn; brother, Thomas (Agatha) Roussey; 18 grandchildren; and seven great - grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eugene F. Wyss; daughter, Judy A. Heckber; sister, Virginia Roy; brother, Larry Roussey; and two great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798).Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the funeral home, with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery. Preferred memorials in memory of Mary may be made to Masses or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Wyss family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close