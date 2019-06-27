Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANNE DEERHAKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ANNE DEERHAKE, 87, of Bicknell, Ind. was called home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born May 15, 1932, in Plymouth, Wis., the eldest daughter of Rudolph and Roma (Reichart) Mattes. Mary graduated from Kiel High School, Wis. in 1950, she was Valedictorian of her class and had the lead role in her senior class play. She attended Mission House College (now Lakeland University) where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Libral Arts degree, where she was also President of the Lakeland A cappella choir. She started her career near Plymouth, Wis., teaching High School. She was a Girl Scout leader in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed spreading God's message by teaching religious education for the Fort Wayne school system, directing choir and teaching Sunday School in the communities she lived in. She was also co-hostess for the Mission Study Tours. She was awarded "Outstanding Women" at the national assembly for the United Church of Christ. "Everyone who knew her could remember her by the smile she always had on her face." She married Rev. Marvin Deerhake, of New Knoxville, Ohio on June 29, 1952, who survives; also surviving is her sister, Barbara Balz of Kiel, Wis.; her three daughters, Elizabeth Dilbone, Laura Anderson and Brenda (Ron) Maddox; two grandchildren, Jeff Trowbridge and Ian Maddox; brothers-in-law, Robert (Sandy) Deerhake and family of New Knoxville, Ohio and Gene (Mary) Deerhake and family of Marblehead, Ohio. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bethel Community Church in Freelandville, Ind. Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church. A fellowship hour will be held immediately following the service. A burial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the First Church of New Knoxville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the North Knox Social Ministries, 413 N. Main St., Bicknell, (IN 47512). Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fredrick & Son McClure Utt Funeral Homes & Cremation.

