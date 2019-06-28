DEERHAKE, MARY ANNE: Memorial service is 6 p.m. today, June 28, 2019, at Bethel Community Church in Freelandville, Ind. Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the church. A fellowship hour will be held immediately following the service. Burial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the First Church of New Knoxville, Ohio. Funeral arrangements by are being handled by Fredrick & Son McClure Utt Funeral Homes & Cremation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 28 to June 29, 2019