Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
MARY C. CUNEY, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home. Born in Little Rock, Ark. on April 11, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Ford) Luyet. Mary married the late Richard L. Cuney on Sept. 30, 1950 in Fort Wayne. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 1993. Mary was also a member of Widows of Prayer and the Association of the Sisters of the Poor Handmaids. Surviving are her sons, Richard (Maria) Cuney of Grabill, Ind., David (Virginia) Cuney of New Haven, Ind., Donald Cuney, Dennis Cuney, Dana (Melissa) Cuney and Douglas (Joyce) Cuney, all of Fort Wayne; daughters, Mary (Damian) Miller of New York, Cecilia (David) Manning of Fort Wayne, Elizabeth (Thomas) Myers of Columbia City, Ind., Theresa Mock of Auburn, Ind., and Ren‚e (Richard) Cater of Fort Wayne; 45 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Maria) Luyet of California; and sisters, Billie Jean (Edward) Travers of Washington and Evelyn Nichols of Las Vegas, Nev. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Cuney, in 2010; four grandchildren; and brother, Michael Luyet. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Retirement Fund. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 16, 2019
