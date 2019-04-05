Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY CATHERINE FARMER. View Sign

MARY CATHERINE FARMER, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Born in Fort Wayne, Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta Leger. She worked at Fruehauf Trailer Company for four years and Collins Oldsmobile for 20 years. Mary was a former Girl Scout Troop leader of Troop 649 and a dedicated volunteer at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound for over 10 years. She was a lifelong bridge player and master cookie baker. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lee (Laura Flegel) of Washington, D.C and Suzanne (Robert) Gunderman of Eugene, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Ellen Farmer; grandchildren, Matthew, Mark and Naomi; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Addyson, and Grayson. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin; and son, Hugh. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. She will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit



MARY CATHERINE FARMER, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Born in Fort Wayne, Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta Leger. She worked at Fruehauf Trailer Company for four years and Collins Oldsmobile for 20 years. Mary was a former Girl Scout Troop leader of Troop 649 and a dedicated volunteer at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound for over 10 years. She was a lifelong bridge player and master cookie baker. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lee (Laura Flegel) of Washington, D.C and Suzanne (Robert) Gunderman of Eugene, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Ellen Farmer; grandchildren, Matthew, Mark and Naomi; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Addyson, and Grayson. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin; and son, Hugh. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. She will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Funeral Home Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

6131 St Joe Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46835

(260) 485-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close