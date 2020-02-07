MARY CATHERINE FOLEY, 65, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Eugene Foley, and grew up in Convoy, Ohio. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She graduated from Crestview High School in Convoy in 1972 and the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne in 1976. She spent the majority of her career in the Department of Financial Aid at The Ohio State University. Mary is survived by her four sisters, Pat Foley, Molly (Jim) Moffitt, Martha Cebalt, and Jackie Foley, all of Fort Wayne; seven nieces and nephews, Katie (Brent) Moffitt Egts, Anna (Pat) Dahm, Tommy Moffitt, Emily (Grant) Hilliard, Mary Cebalt, Grace Cebalt, and Charlie Cebalt; two great nieces; one great nephew; aunts, Elizabeth Meyer, Helen (Foley Voirol) Ehinger, Katherine Ankenbruck, and Beatrice Ankenbruck; and many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Kate and Eugene Foley, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Steve Cebalt. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 West State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (Attn: Calciphylaxis research fund) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements by Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2020