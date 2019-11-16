MARY CATHERINE FREIBURGER, 95, of Carmel, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born Feb. 16, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Catherine (Schof) Zollinger. Mary retired in 1986 as a medical records clerk from Lutheran Hospital. Prior to that, she worked at Fort Wayne Corrugated and Stillman's Department Store. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. In Carmel, her church membership was at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Mary was the widow of Thomas F. Freiburger. She is survived by her son, Larry (Donna) Freiburger; grand daughters, Lisa M. (Chad) Baker, Amy L. (David) Darding, and Julie N. Freiburger; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Graham and Griffin Baker, Everett and Samuel Darding; and brother, Msgr. Richard Zollinger. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Erwin F. Zollinger Jr. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, Masses may be requested in Mary's memory at the donor's local parish or donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. to sign the online guest register, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2019