MARY D. PERUGINI, 77, of Fort Wayne, went home to Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Josephine Carder. Mary was the president / owner of People's Mortgage Company and previously worked as a local Real Estate agent. She was a member of North Park Community Church and apart of the AA fellowship, with 43 years of sobriety. Mary is survived by her son, John (Mari) Adams of Grabill, Ind.; two grandchildren, Dustin Adams of Fort Wayne and Dylan (Taylor) Adams of Harlan, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emilee, Reed, and Sophie; nieces and nephews, Sandy, Susie, Walt, Joey, Cathy, Todd, and June; husband, Patrick Sheehan of Harrisburg, Pa.; and his nine children, 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Evans. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2020
