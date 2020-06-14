MARY D. PERUGINI, 77, went home to Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Josephine Carder. Mary was the president / owner of People's Mortgage Company and previously worked as a local Real Estate agent. She was a member of North Park Community Church and apart of the AA fellowship, with 43 years of sobriety. Mary is survived by her son, John (Mari) Adams of Grabill, Ind.; two grandchildren, Dustin Adams of Fort Wayne and Dylan (Taylor) Adams of Harlan, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emilee, Reed, and Sophie; nieces and nephews, Sandy, Susie, Walt, Joey, Cathy, Todd, and June; and husband, Patrick Sheehan of Harrisburg, Pa., and his nine children, 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Evans. A Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.