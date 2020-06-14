MARY D. PERUGINI
MARY D. PERUGINI, 77, went home to Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Josephine Carder. Mary was the president / owner of People's Mortgage Company and previously worked as a local Real Estate agent. She was a member of North Park Community Church and apart of the AA fellowship, with 43 years of sobriety. Mary is survived by her son, John (Mari) Adams of Grabill, Ind.; two grandchildren, Dustin Adams of Fort Wayne and Dylan (Taylor) Adams of Harlan, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emilee, Reed, and Sophie; nieces and nephews, Sandy, Susie, Walt, Joey, Cathy, Todd, and June; and husband, Patrick Sheehan of Harrisburg, Pa., and his nine children, 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Evans. A Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
