MARY DUTT, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. She loved playing euchre, rummy, and reading. She is survived by children Linda Den Hartog, John (Kathy) Dutt, Arthur Dutt, Sandra Hardesty, Judy (Paul) Nash, Mark Dutt, Angie (David) Bark; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-Grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019