MARY E. ALLEN, 87, of Richmond, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence at Arbor Trace Nursing Facility. Born Oct. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late David F. and Sylvia (Hunter) Lane. She graduated high school in Fort Wayne and worked there in real estate. She loved her family and enjoyed holiday and birthday celebrations, often bringing luscious baked goods. She will be remembered as sometimes being feisty and ornery but always loving. She is survived by daughters, Pamela J. Parker (Larry), Mary Lynn Hilterman, and Gloria A. Cost (Jack); one sister, Clara J. Jones of Haines City, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her spouses, William E. Chamberlain Sr. and Harold Allen; one son, William E. Chamberlain Jr.; five brothers, two sisters; and one great-granddaughter. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service with Larry G. Parker (son-in-law) officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to donor's favorite charity in Mary's name are appreciated. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

