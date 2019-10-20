MARY E. BIRD, 101, passed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Born in Parker, she was a daughter of the late Nathan and Fanny Jones. She was a former member of the Simpson United Methodist Church and the Women's Association, Lutheran Health Services Member and most importantly to her the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge 512; she was also the secretary Star of East over 25 years. She is survived by her only daughter, Nancy (Stephen) Wallace; nephews and nieces, Alan (Sandy) Ayres, Joyce (Don) Roudebush, Donald (Judy) Harris, Paul (Becky) Harris, Mary Jo (John) Sgro and Judith Owens; and several great-nieces and -nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Edmund, in 1974; and sisters, Alma Ayres and Dorothy Taylor. Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or St. Michael's Lutheran Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019