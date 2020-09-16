MARY E. BYERLY, 86, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Watseka, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Coyle) Bard. She attended Ossian High School. She married Leon Byerly on Dec. 7, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 7, 2016. She worked in the Norwell High School kitchen, and then was the bookkeeper for Byerly Masonry. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes, gowns, and wedding dresses for many. She loved IU basketball, cross-stitching, collecting baskets, and vacationing in Florida in the winter. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving family include her children, Sheila (Rick) Park of Ossian, Sandra (Arthur) Helm of Corpus Christi, Texas, Kathleen (Joe) Woods of Huntertown, Steven Byerly of New Haven, and Robert (Susan Childress) Byerly of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Katie Todd, Abby Watkins, Matthew Helm, Laura Reber, Christopher Reber, Tara Sprunger, Gay Stoppenhagen, Amber Geisel, Leon Byerly, and Mercedes Byerly; 17 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and brother, William (Gwen) Bard of New Haven. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Bard; sister, Opal Kreigh; one great-granddaughter, and one great- great-grandson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Elzey-Patterson-Rodak-Funeral-Homes/164122170274228
. Social distancing and masks will be in place. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church or Northern Wells Food Bank. Condolences and memories of Mary may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com