BYERLY, MARY E.: Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Elzey-Patterson-Rodak-Funeral-Homes/164122170274228 . Social distancing and masks will be in place.