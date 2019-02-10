MARY E. DEEDS, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1931 in Muncie, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ona (Woten) Van Matre. Mary graduated from Parker High School and retired from General Electric. She had many hobbies through the years, including bowling, scrapbooking, traveling, and playing cards, but the activity she enjoyed most, was spending time with her friends and family. Mary is survived by her three children, Larry (Denise) Deeds, Connie Deeds, and Teri (Rick) Cocklin; six grandchildren, Chad, Stacy, Mary Beth, Justin, Emily, and Nicole; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Russell; daughter, Sherri Deeds; brother, William Van Matre; and sister, Norma Atkinson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials in Mary's memory may be made to . To leave condolences visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019