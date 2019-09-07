MARY E. DOUGLASS, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. Born May 14, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Sarah (McManus) McShane who emigrated from Ireland. Mary met Joseph M. Douglass Jr. at Bledsoe's Beach and they raised three daughters. Joe preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1986. Mary was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, President and charter member of the Angola Ladies of the Elks, past President of the Lake James Ladies Golfers, past member of the Steuben County Women's Club and a past member of the Rho Chapter of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Angola. Mary enjoyed entertaining, living at Lake James, golfing, playing bridge, watching Notre Dame Football and being with her many close friends and family. She was an avid consumer of orange slices, Irish music and anything Kelly green. Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (Greg) Sult of Fort Wayne, Judy (Keith) Vosburgh of Waterford, Mich., and Sheila (Joel) Lash of Albuquerque, N.M.; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joe; two sisters, Marge Long and twin Kathleen McShane; and a brother, James McShane. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., in Angola, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Father Bernie Zajdel officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with a Rosary service at 5 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola. The family requests memorials to be given in memory of Mary E. Douglass to the Angola Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund or for Masses at St. Anthony's. Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola. To send condolences to the family, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019