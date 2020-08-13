MARY E. MORRIS, 77, of New Haven, Ind., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 20, 1942, in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Lucille Kime. She was an RN for Dr. Robert Schleinkofer for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Mary was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven, Ind., the Red Hats Society and the Ladies Card Club. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph L Morris; children, Scott (Rhonda) Morris of Noblesville, Ind., Kevin Morris of Fort Wayne, Jodi Morris of Phoenix, Ariz., and Vicki (John) Maloley of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Madison and Serena Morris, Karly Morris, Brenden Maloley, Karmen (Todd) Wilson, Brooklyn Maloley, and Kimberline Morris; great- granddaughter, Mila Wilson; sisters, Sister Mary Lucille, Janet (Donald) Zern, Katharine (James) Langschied, Margaret Kohne, Anita Kime, Linda Meek, Nancy J. Kime, and Ann (Lynn) Fockler; and brothers, Paul Kime, Francis (Jean Ann) Kime, Thomas (Pam) Kime, and Pete (Mavis) Kime. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Morris; brothers, Richard Kime, James Kime and David Kime; and sisters, Barbara Kime and Patricia Kime. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling 1/2 hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com