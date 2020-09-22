1/1
MARY E. PARKER
1929 - 2020
MARY E. PARKER, 91, of Big Long Lake in Kendallville, Ind., passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born on Feb. 16, 1929 in Pike County, Ind., Mary was a daughter of the late William and Modie (Craig) Hostetter. She was a graduate of the International Business School with an Associate's in Business Administration. Mary retired from Eagle Pitcher after many years. She was a dedicated member of the Pythian Sisters for over 70 years reigning as the Supreme Chief of the U.S.A and Canada. Mary was also a member of the Kendallville VFW. Some of her passions were spending time at the lake, working outdoors, campfires, and flowers. Mary is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Doug) Kleinknight; son, Rollyn (Julie) Coverdale; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Dale Parker; late husbands, James Chelf and Richard Coverdale; six brothers; and one sister. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill Street, Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pythian Endowment Fund. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
2606224114
