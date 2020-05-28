MARY E. REMPERT, 94, of Columbia City, formerly of rural Albion, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 5:30 p.m., at Miller's at Oak Pointe where she was a resident since January. Born Sept. 30, 1925, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Mary (Brenner) Lewis. Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne. On Feb. 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gilbert "Shorty" Byall. They made their home at Muncie Lake near Albion. "Shorty" died on July 30, 1991. On Dec. 5, 1992, she married Arnold W. Rempert. They made their home in Columbia City. Arnold died in July of 1998. Early in her work career she was employed by the Wayne Knitting Mills, Fort Wayne. She later worked for Essex Wire for seven years. In addition, she was a homemaker raising her three sons. She was a member of the Wolf Lake United Methodist Church. Throughout her life, she enjoyed fishing, quilting and gardening. Traveling throughout the western states, she and her husband made an annual trip to California to be in the studio audience of the Lawrence Welk Show. Enjoying her grandchildren, she joked at every full moon that was her on the broom circling the moon. She is survived by her sons, David E. Byall of Albion and Richard A. (Jeanine) Byall of Columbia City; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a sister, Darlene Archer of Fort Wayne. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry L. Byall; brothers, Orin Lewis and Frank Lewis; and three sisters, Gertrude Lindlag, Ava Jean Nierman and Lucille Hughes. Funeral is noon Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial is at the Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.