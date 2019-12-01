MARY E. STOOPS, 95, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Lester F. and Opha R. Girton. Mary graduated from Elmhurst High School. She was a member of the Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's group and the Eastern Star. Mary is survived by her children, Gary (Joyce) Stoops, Jim (Patricia) Stoops, David (Debra) Stoops, all of Fort Wayne, William (Kimberly) Stoops of Detroit Mich.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold W. Stoops; brother, Robert Girton; and a sister, Betty Harper. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior. Private burial in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019