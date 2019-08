MARY E. WIDMER, 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Salisbury, Mo., she was a daughter of the late George J. and Mildred (Striegel) Widmer. Mary was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. She worked for Lincoln Life for several years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Surviving are her brother, Richard J. (Becca) Widmer; sisters, Dolores "Lori" (Mark) Bickel, and Martha Widmer; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was also preceded in death by sisters, Judith Fetzer and Joan Prezbindowski; brothers, Henry Jacob Widmer and George "Tom" T. Widmer; brother-in-law, Steve Fetzer; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Grannon) Widmer. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home and Retirement Community. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Anne Home for the excellent care given to Mary. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com