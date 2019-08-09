MARY E. WIDMER, 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Salisbury, Mo., she was a daughter of the late George J. and Mildred (Striegel) Widmer. Mary was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. She worked for Lincoln Life for several years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Surviving are her brother, Richard J. (Becca) Widmer; sisters, Dolores "Lori" (Mark) Bickel, and Martha Widmer; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was also preceded in death by sisters, Judith Fetzer and Joan Prezbindowski; brothers, Henry Jacob Widmer and George "Tom" T. Widmer; brother-in-law, Steve Fetzer; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Grannon) Widmer. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home and Retirement Community. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Anne Home for the excellent care given to Mary. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2019