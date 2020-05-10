MARY ELAINE BOWLIN, 75, Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Mo. Mary Elaine graduated from New Haven High School, and went on to graduate from IPFW. She loved reading, arts, ceramics, and painting. She adored her pets, especially her cat Bubbie. Mary is survived by her brother, Bill Bowlin of Marion, Ind.; and 25 cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest "Frosty" and Bernice Bowlin. Mary wanted to recognize the amazing care she received from the staff at Heartland Hospice. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.