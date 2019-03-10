MARY ELIZABETH PHILLIPS, 92, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Brazil, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Peck and Helen (Carpenter) Henderson. Mary was married to DeWitt Cleon (Brassie) Phillips, who preceded her in death. Mary was an art and elementary teacher in Columbia City before she became a stay-at-home mom. Mary is survived by her son, Todd (Diane) Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Pierce. A celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808).
