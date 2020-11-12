1/2
MARY ELIZABETH PYLE
MARY ELIZABETH PYLE, 82, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Elevate Senior Living in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 11, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Marvin C. and Elsie J Geiger. On Sept. 26, 1959, Mary married Virgil (Bud) Pyle. They were married for 50 years and he preceded her in death. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her children and grandchildren's events. Mary also enjoyed fishing trips with Bud in Michigan and family gatherings on Daytona Beach. She served in a variety of areas including visiting nurse, school nurse, clinical nurse educator, and hospital nursing. Mary was an accomplished organist and played for Epworth United Methodist Church for 38 years and special services for Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Mary played for monthly hymn sing-a-longs at The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne for many years. She is survived by her children, Christina (Robert) Griebel, Cindy (Jeremy) Gaumer and Marvin J. (Kelly) Pyle; grandchildren, Samantha (Thomas) Butts, Joshua (Alexah) Pyle, Robert Griebel Jr., Mary (Matt) Schroeder, Joel Griebel, Justin Griebel, Kyle (Taylor) Sholl, Philip Sholl, and Nicholas Gaumer: great-grandchildren, Carson Butts, Liam Butts, Madelyn Butts, Oliver Griebel, Jackson Griebel, Ellie Griebel, Haeden Ropp, Westyn Pyle, Haeden Egoff, and Everly Sholl; and a very special friend, Nolan Kuker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Merl D. Geiger. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to Covid 19 pandemic, a private funeral is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with Pastor Tim Dilley officiating. The family requests everyone to join them virtually for the funeral at the D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Facebook page for a live stream service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral
01:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Facebook page for a live stream service
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
2 entries
November 11, 2020
Thinking of all of you during this difficult time. Your mom was always one of the sweetest. I miss our family reunions and all of our aunts, uncles and cousins. God bless.
Jody Shine
Family
November 11, 2020
Chris: Please know that you and your family are being thought of at this time of loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come. God Bless you!
Deb and Bob Trabel
Coworker
