MARY ELLEN FORD, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, Nov. 23 2020. Born April 23 1929, she was a daughter of the late James and Grace Collins. Mary was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Even when the tolls of life began to take its course, she never lost her sweet and gracious personality. She was dearly loved by all who knew her. She was the epitome of Christlikeness with her loving, caring generous and forgiving ways. She was always quick with a smile and saw the best in everyone. She was a woman of many talents some of which were her cooking though she never thought it was as good as her mother-in-law's. She also sent hundreds of Christmas cards and made a huge assortment of Christmas cookies over the years. She was a cheerleader at Arcola High School where she met her husband a track star. Mary and her beloved husband of 63 years, Gerald "Bud", hosted many huge gatherings for family and friends and if you knew them you were family. They hosted large Thanksgiving dinners, a Rook tournament, and a wonderful feast of smoked brisket, chicken and ribs for their church family, neighbors at Pretty Lake, old and new friends and of course family. "If you have ever been to any of these you know how kind and generous they both were. Not to mention how great the food was." Mary and Bud have owned Lexy's Pizza for 60 years and it has been run by her son John and wife Kathy. Mary is survived by daughters, Debra Easterday of Fort Wayne, who also selflessly was her caregiver until she passed, and Merilee Ford of Kanab, Utah; sons, Jess (Anne) Ford of Coral Springs, Fla., Greg (Sally) Ford of New Haven, Ind., and John (Kathy) Ford of Fort Wayne; sister, Gladys (Ed) Kissel; sister-in-law, Margie Holderman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her in-laws, Jesse and Dorothy Ford (the good cook); and grandson, Brian Ramey; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and aunts and uncles. She will truly be missed and thought of often. There will be a graveside service for immediate family only due to current restrictions, but a celebration of life will be held next summer to honor Mary's life. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer's Association
