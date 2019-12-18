Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ELLEN "MICKEY" REXROTH. View Sign Service Information Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne 8408 Covington Road Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-432-2508 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ELLEN "MICKEY" REXROTH, 89, went to her Lord Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Walter Jr. "Bud" and Irma (Litchfield) Relue. She married the late Carl E. Rexroth, Oct. 28, 1950, and they had six children. She worked at International Harvester and then retired from Magnavox in 1989, after 26 years. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Long Beach Lake in Fremont and lived there for 11 years, moving back to Fort Wayne in 2001 to be near family. While in Angola, she volunteered at Cameron Memorial Hospital and was later employed in Medical Records Dept., working there for eight years. She loved traveling, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and did a lot of cross-stitching articles for her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola; and more recently Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 47, and Cameron Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, in Angola. Surviving are her children, Keith Rexroth of Las Vegas, Nev., Neil (Heidy) Rexroth of Ossian, Karen Rexroth of Fort Wayne, Nancy Young of Rural Hall, N. C., and Linda Cottrell of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Rexroth of Woodburn, Nathan Cottrell and Natalie Cottrell both of Fort Wayne; and four great-grandsons, Alex, Logan and Corbin Rexroth and Adrian Lancaster; great-granddaughter, Maleena Lancaster; brother, Ralph (Marilyn) Relue; sister-in-law, Luella Richardson; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Beth Bridge, Jim Gillenwater, Latacha Frederick and Angie Hull. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in 2008; daughter, Laurie Kirkwood, in 2018; and a brother, Norb Relue, in 2006. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7214 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials are to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church.

MARY ELLEN "MICKEY" REXROTH, 89, went to her Lord Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Walter Jr. "Bud" and Irma (Litchfield) Relue. She married the late Carl E. Rexroth, Oct. 28, 1950, and they had six children. She worked at International Harvester and then retired from Magnavox in 1989, after 26 years. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Long Beach Lake in Fremont and lived there for 11 years, moving back to Fort Wayne in 2001 to be near family. While in Angola, she volunteered at Cameron Memorial Hospital and was later employed in Medical Records Dept., working there for eight years. She loved traveling, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and did a lot of cross-stitching articles for her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola; and more recently Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 47, and Cameron Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, in Angola. Surviving are her children, Keith Rexroth of Las Vegas, Nev., Neil (Heidy) Rexroth of Ossian, Karen Rexroth of Fort Wayne, Nancy Young of Rural Hall, N. C., and Linda Cottrell of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Rexroth of Woodburn, Nathan Cottrell and Natalie Cottrell both of Fort Wayne; and four great-grandsons, Alex, Logan and Corbin Rexroth and Adrian Lancaster; great-granddaughter, Maleena Lancaster; brother, Ralph (Marilyn) Relue; sister-in-law, Luella Richardson; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Beth Bridge, Jim Gillenwater, Latacha Frederick and Angie Hull. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in 2008; daughter, Laurie Kirkwood, in 2018; and a brother, Norb Relue, in 2006. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7214 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials are to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close