MARY ELLEN SCHON
1937 - 2020
MARY ELLEN SCHON, 82, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lincoln shire Place, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 10, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Hilda (App) Hart. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, the Univesity of St. Francis and IU, and was a teacher at St. Charles Catholic School for 16 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. She enjoyed many years at Witmer Lake and Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., seldom missing a sunset. Her family, friends and former students meant the world to her, she touched many lives. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Schon of Fort Wayne; children, Arnie (Patricia), Sara (Michael), Tom (Judy), Maria (Mario), and Marty (Jane); grandchildren, Mallorie, Jacob (Mallory) Keenan, Sam, Remi, and Stephen; and great-grandchildren, Beau and Waylon. Mary Ellen was also preceded in death by her siblings, Annie, Jane, Marty, and Poadie. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. "We are thankful for the caring people at Lincolnshire Place Memory Care and Heartland Hospice." To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Queen of Angels Catholic Church
OCT
10
Burial
Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
