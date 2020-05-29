MARY ELLEN WEILER, 62, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late James and Rita Monroe. Mary worked for Scotts and Kroger for over 30 years. She will be remember ed for her talkative nature and the way she warmly engaged customers. Mary also loved flowers and living life to the fullest. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Weiler of Fort Wayne; children, Mindy (Josh) Crupe, Jon Oberley, and Nathan (Tamera) Oberley, all of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Gibson and Cherie (Steve) Paske, both of Fort Wayne; and sister-in-law, Kari Monroe. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Monroe. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.