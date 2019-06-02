MARY EVA JORDAN, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1928, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Louie and Katie (Reba) Loch kovic. Mary was co-owner, which she owned with her husband, of Jordan Upholstery for over 50 years. She was a member of Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 59 1/2 years, Arthur L. Jordan; and her nephew. A memorial service will be held at a future date for Mary. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene and directed to Missions. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.advantagefuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019