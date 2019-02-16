Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY EVANGELINE GREGORY DEVINE, 85, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Kingston Residence Care in Fort Wayne. Born March 2, 1933, in Rockingham County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Lou Gregory. She went to school in Draper. She married Robert Devine on Sept. 11, 1956. She worked at General Electric most of her life. She enjoyed family, vacationing, reading, and bingo. Surviving are her children, Brian (Debra) Devine, Dan (Jill) Devine and Marie (Michael) Berry; five grandsons, Curtis, Jacob and Logan Devine, Mitchell and Mathew Berry; and two great-grandchildren, Malachi and Ohana Berry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Devine; first child, Robert Jr. Devine, and brothers, Marvin and Milton Gregory. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with memorial visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. The Devine family wishes to extend sincerest thanks to the staff at Kingston Residence Care on Winchester Road for their unending care and comfort they gave to their mother. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



