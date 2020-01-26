MARY F. CREE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Nov. 21, 1932 in Viola, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Allen and Ruth (Van Tine) Robinson. Mary graduated from Viola High School in 1950 where she was Valedictorian. She went to modeling school and modeled at various stores. Mary also went to nursing school and became a nurses' aid. For most of her career, she worked as a secretary at International Harvester. On Oct. 17, 1969, Mary married her husband, Wendell Cree in Milan, Ill. They enjoyed many activities together, such as hiking, skiing, swimming, cruising, and riding horses. She was member at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne where she was a deacon, sang in choirs, and helped on numerous committees. Mary was very artistic and loved to paint, knit, was an exceptional quilter, and enjoyed playing Bridge. Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell Cree; son, Steve Decker; step-daughter, Susie (Jamie) Williamson; step-son, Mark Cree; brothers, Jerry Robinson and Jim (Twila) Robinson; sister-in-law, Irene Robinson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and was a special aunt to many nieces. She was also preceded in death by her son Donald; daughter, Patricia; and brother, Dean Robinson. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020