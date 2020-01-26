Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY F. CREE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY F. CREE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Nov. 21, 1932 in Viola, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Allen and Ruth (Van Tine) Robinson. Mary graduated from Viola High School in 1950 where she was Valedictorian. She went to modeling school and modeled at various stores. Mary also went to nursing school and became a nurses' aid. For most of her career, she worked as a secretary at International Harvester. On Oct. 17, 1969, Mary married her husband, Wendell Cree in Milan, Ill. They enjoyed many activities together, such as hiking, skiing, swimming, cruising, and riding horses. She was member at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne where she was a deacon, sang in choirs, and helped on numerous committees. Mary was very artistic and loved to paint, knit, was an exceptional quilter, and enjoyed playing Bridge. Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell Cree; son, Steve Decker; step-daughter, Susie (Jamie) Williamson; step-son, Mark Cree; brothers, Jerry Robinson and Jim (Twila) Robinson; sister-in-law, Irene Robinson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and was a special aunt to many nieces. She was also preceded in death by her son Donald; daughter, Patricia; and brother, Dean Robinson. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. For online condolences visit



MARY F. CREE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Nov. 21, 1932 in Viola, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Allen and Ruth (Van Tine) Robinson. Mary graduated from Viola High School in 1950 where she was Valedictorian. She went to modeling school and modeled at various stores. Mary also went to nursing school and became a nurses' aid. For most of her career, she worked as a secretary at International Harvester. On Oct. 17, 1969, Mary married her husband, Wendell Cree in Milan, Ill. They enjoyed many activities together, such as hiking, skiing, swimming, cruising, and riding horses. She was member at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne where she was a deacon, sang in choirs, and helped on numerous committees. Mary was very artistic and loved to paint, knit, was an exceptional quilter, and enjoyed playing Bridge. Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell Cree; son, Steve Decker; step-daughter, Susie (Jamie) Williamson; step-son, Mark Cree; brothers, Jerry Robinson and Jim (Twila) Robinson; sister-in-law, Irene Robinson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and was a special aunt to many nieces. She was also preceded in death by her son Donald; daughter, Patricia; and brother, Dean Robinson. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close