MARY FERN BLAIR, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was born in Easton, Pa. on Nov. 17, 1957, the daughter of Bill and Mary Lou (Arant) Rhoades, who survive. She was a past president of the Allen County Gideons International Auxiliary and was a member of Fort Wayne Baptist Church. Mary Fern loved cats. She is also survived by her husband of 36 years, Brian Blair; and her brother, Ray. Her cremated remains will be interred in Bloomington, Ind. Memorial gifts may be made to Gideons International (gideons.org) or Fort Wayne Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FERN BLAIR.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019