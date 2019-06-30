MARY FRANCES BRICKER, 72, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, June 26, 2019. Born on May 4, 1947, she was the daughter of Jimmie Lou and Virginia Mae (New vine) Fowler. She married Kevin Bricker on Aug. 1, 1981. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, scrapbooking and photos. Surviving relatives include her husband, Kevin Bricker; daughters, Kelsie Bricker and Kimberly Bricker; grandchildren, Khia and Marsean, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, David Roy (Chris) Fowler of Delta, Ohio. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019