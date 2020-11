SCHNEIDER, MARY FRANCES (SNYDER): A Celebration of Mary's life and Resurrection is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Because of Covid 19 masks must be worn when in the church. The service will be Live streamed on the church's website: firspresfortwayne.org . Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home.