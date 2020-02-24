MARY FRANCIS NEWKIRK, 81, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Lynch, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kurilla) Abascal. She retired from food service department at New Haven High School after 23 years in 2007. She enjoyed volunteering at the ticket booth at the high school games where she was known as "Mama Newgy." She was a big fan of Jeff Gordon and lighthouses. She also enjoyed music, crafts, sports, and spending time at the cottage. Mary especially loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Terry J. Newkirk; children, Teresa (Kris) Timmerman, Karen (Mark) Sanderson, Todd (Sandra) Newkirk, and Henry (Bessie) Newkirk; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sophia Kunkel and Frank Abascal. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the . For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2020