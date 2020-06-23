MARY "JEANNE" GAUSE, 85, of Huntertown, formerly of Garrett, passed Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Cumberland, Md., on May 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Oswald and Mary (Evans) Todd. She graduated from Garrett High School and Ball State University and was a swim teacher/coach. Jeanne married Paul W. Gause in Garrett on June 28, 1958. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Paul W. Gause; brother, Bill (Susan) Todd; three nieces, Lana (Danny) Brady, Sheila (Cory) Silverstein and Christine Manju; a nephew, Scotty (Isabelle) Todd; and her dog, Labelle. Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior and also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookside Community Church. www.sheetsandchilds.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.