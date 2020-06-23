MARY "JEANNE" GAUSE
1935 - 2020
MARY "JEANNE" GAUSE, 85, of Huntertown, formerly of Garrett, passed Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Cumberland, Md., on May 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Oswald and Mary (Evans) Todd. She graduated from Garrett High School and Ball State University and was a swim teacher/coach. Jeanne married Paul W. Gause in Garrett on June 28, 1958. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Paul W. Gause; brother, Bill (Susan) Todd; three nieces, Lana (Danny) Brady, Sheila (Cory) Silverstein and Christine Manju; a nephew, Scotty (Isabelle) Todd; and her dog, Labelle. Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior and also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookside Community Church. www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
JUN
24
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
