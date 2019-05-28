MARY GERIG, 95, went home to her Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born on Feb. 7, 1924 in Manchester City, she was the daughter of George and Mary Fisher, and raised by Ernest and Elizabeth Wilson. Mary was a member of Harvester Ave. Missionary Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. On June 29, 1946 she married Paul A. Gerig in Leyland, England, and she is survived by their daughter, Janet (Jim) Byers; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Gerig on June 22, 2004, and three siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor David Binkley will be officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Harvester Ave. Missionary Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2019