MARY H. KOEHLINGER, 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home. Her parents were the late Verne V. Mitchell and Helen Jacobs Mitchell. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from South Side High School. She attended Purdue University and graduated from Ohio State with a degree in communications and theatre. After college, she returned to Fort Wayne and was active in the performing arts. She met Lynn A. Koehlinger and they married in 1957. She was involved in public service and served as chairman of the Allen County Library Board and the Zoning Appeals Board. She was also a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Mary had many friends and was a gracious hostess on a regular basis. She loved Christmas and hosted annual Christmas Eve parties with friends and relatives. She spent her summers on Lake Wawasee. She enjoyed playing bridge and watching Purdue athletic teams. Mary kept up with the lives of many cousins and friends over her lifetime. Children of her fiends affectionately called her Aunt Mary. She was a genuine people person and her many pets were very important to her and always pampered. Surviving are her daughter, Karen K. Morken; granddaughter, Olivia Morken; nephew, Verne V. (Janis) Mitchell, III; and niece, Cynthia Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lynn A. Koehlinger; brother, Verne V. Mitchell, Jr.; and nephew, Paul P. Mitchell. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Trinity English Lutheran Church or The Fort Wayne Children Zoo. Please visit www.mccombandsons.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019