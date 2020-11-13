1/1
MARY HENNEY
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY HENNEY, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Vevah Jaques. Mary was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. She was a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church also known as Lifehouse Chruch. Surviving are her daughter, Charlene Barbuto; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Henney; daughter, Suzanna Grubel; and infant daughter, Sarah. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Huntertown Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Join the family to celebrate Mary's life virtually at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Facebook page. Visitaiton also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Private burial will be in South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Ind., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
09:30 AM
Huntertown Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Huntertown Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved