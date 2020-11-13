MARY HENNEY, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Vevah Jaques. Mary was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. She was a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church also known as Lifehouse Chruch. Surviving are her daughter, Charlene Barbuto; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Henney; daughter, Suzanna Grubel; and infant daughter, Sarah. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Huntertown Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Join the family to celebrate Mary's life virtually at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Facebook page. Visitaiton also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Private burial will be in South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Ind., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com