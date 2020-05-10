MARY IRENE CAMPBELL, 84, of Fort Wayne, was promoted to her eternal home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 24, 1935, she was a daughter of Donald F and Irene M Haight. She was a faithful wife for 62 years to John T. Campbell, who preceded her in death in 2018. Mary enjoyed her family by cooking for them, playing games, and was famous for cheating at scrabble. She was a lover of gardens and birds. She was a voracious reader and consumer of Diet Pepsi. She will be missed by her surviving family, children, John (Donna) Campbell; Tom Campbell, Vincent (Marcia) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Linette Campbell; grandchildren, Eric Fields, Heather (Andrew) Brauchla, Bobby Egly, Tim (Vicky) Campbell, Alison (John) Troost, Eric Campbell, Brandon (Candice) Campbell and Shannon (Rich) Tenney; many precious great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Maryann) Haight, Mike (Jamie) Haight. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shera Trogan, and grandson, Payton Tenney. There is no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.