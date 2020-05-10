MARY IRENE CAMPBELL
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY IRENE CAMPBELL, 84, of Fort Wayne, was promoted to her eternal home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 24, 1935, she was a daughter of Donald F and Irene M Haight. She was a faithful wife for 62 years to John T. Campbell, who preceded her in death in 2018. Mary enjoyed her family by cooking for them, playing games, and was famous for cheating at scrabble. She was a lover of gardens and birds. She was a voracious reader and consumer of Diet Pepsi. She will be missed by her surviving family, children, John (Donna) Campbell; Tom Campbell, Vincent (Marcia) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Linette Campbell; grandchildren, Eric Fields, Heather (Andrew) Brauchla, Bobby Egly, Tim (Vicky) Campbell, Alison (John) Troost, Eric Campbell, Brandon (Candice) Campbell and Shannon (Rich) Tenney; many precious great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Maryann) Haight, Mike (Jamie) Haight. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shera Trogan, and grandson, Payton Tenney. There is no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved