MARY J. KLENOSKI, 70, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Wis. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim; children, Kimberly (Charles) Kozlik and Kara (Marcus) Schweiger; grandchildren, Sarah and Emma Kozlik and Camden and Riley Schweiger; and siblings, Nancy (Larry) Ordowski, Ginny Thomas and Mitchell (Carla) Thomas Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wis. (262) 763-3434. www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com