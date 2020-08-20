1/1
MARY J. KLENOSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY J. KLENOSKI, 70, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Wis. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim; children, Kimberly (Charles) Kozlik and Kara (Marcus) Schweiger; grandchildren, Sarah and Emma Kozlik and Camden and Riley Schweiger; and siblings, Nancy (Larry) Ordowski, Ginny Thomas and Mitchell (Carla) Thomas Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wis. (262) 763-3434. www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
05:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved